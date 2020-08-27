Lake Charles storm victims evacuate to New Orleans hotels

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Fighting back tears, Lake Charles storm victims expressed the anguish they’ve been feeling over the last 24 hours.
“A tree fell on my son and them’s house and I just wanted to make sure they were safe. I talked to them and they are safe but they need to get out of there but they say they’re not evacuating anyone else from out there but pretty much everything in Lake Charles is messed up,” said Ashley Jackson of Lake Charles.
Hundreds of Lake Charles residents evacuated the storm’s path to the New Orleans Hilton Riverside.
“Our house is gone. We only got the clothes that we literally got in bags and stuff and everything is literally gone and our house was under trees. We don’t know what we are going back to,” said Lake Charles resident, Demarcus Charles.
For hours, they watched coverage of Hurricane Laura, not knowing until morning’s light what damage it would bring. Some still don’t know.
“I’m tired, restless, can’t go to sleep because we don’t know what’s going on,” said Issha Conway.
It’s a painful reminder of Hurricane Rita.
“I know when Rita hit we didn’t go back for a month later,” said Desiree Labove.
New Orleanian Gina Allen empathizes with just how difficult that is. For her, it was 15 years ago when Katrina hit the city. Today, she says she’s with the non-profit, “We Can Help.” She wanted to welcome storm victims to New Orleans Thursday morning with a hot breakfast.
“When we came out last night and I saw these guys with their back packs, I realized 15 years ago what I had in my back back was what I owned for the rest of my life, at that moment, so, we really just wanted to do whatever we could to let these guys know we love them, we care and New Orleans is here with you no matter what,” said Allen.
As so many of our neighbors to the West try to figure out where they go from here, they ask one thing of New Orleans.
“If y’all can just keep Calcasieu Parish and everybody in y’alls prayers, if y’all can please,” said Charles.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.