Laura departs but rain chances remain

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Deep tropical moisture will remain across the area into the weekend. Rain and storms are likely on Friday with a few downpours possible. Storm chances stick around for the weekend but there will be breaks of sun from time to time. A few storms could once again cause some localized street flooding if they stick around a little too long.
Next week will see a transition to much drier weather by the middle of the week. It will be hot and humid with temperatures into the lower 90s.
A few tropical disturbances are moving across the far Eastern Atlantic but no significant development is expected into the weekend and there are no systems immediately threatening the Gulf.
