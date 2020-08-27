LPSO: 17-year-old reported missing from Larose

LAROSE, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating 17-year-old Lena Davis.
Davis left her house, located on East 25th Street in Larose, at around 12 p.m. on August 24.
She was carrying two bags of clothes with her and last seen wearing a black tank top and green shorts.
According to the report, she is 5′0 tall, weighs around 130 pounds with red/auburn hair and several tattoos.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or dial 9-1-1.
