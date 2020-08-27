Man injured in Bywater shooting

Officers were called to the 700 block of Poland Avenue just after 7 a.m. for a shooting. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Tiffany Baptiste | August 27, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 8:12 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Bywater Thursday morning. 

Officers were called to the 700 block of Poland Avenue just after 7 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. 

Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting. 

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. 

