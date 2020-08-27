Man injured in Bywater shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Bywater Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Poland Avenue just after 7 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
