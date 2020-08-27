Saints hold practice with Jacob Blake’s name on players’ helmets

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - Several NFL teams called off practice Thursday, August 27, in a way of speaking out about the shooting of a Black man by police in Wisconsin but the New Orleans Saints took a different approach in making a statement, CBS Sports reported.
The players had “Jacob Blake” taped across their helmets, the name of the 29-year-old who was shot by officers in Kenosha, Wis., and is now paralyzed.
Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins posted an image of his helmet on Instagram.
NBA players made a strong statement Wednesday in the fight against racial injustice when many of them decided not to play and the protest resulted in playoff games being called off.
The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic and NBA officials later announced that all three of the day’s scheduled playoff games had been postponed.
Another day of playoffs will be postponed Thursday, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press.
Three MLB games were postponed due to protests by baseball players, while the WNBA and MLS also called off games.
