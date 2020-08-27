Teen dies from fallen tree caused by Hurricane Laura

LOUISIANA (WAFB) - Officials with the Governor’s office confirm a Louisiana teen was killed due to a fallen tree caused by Hurricane Laura.
A 14-year-old girl reportedly died after the tree fell on her family’s home.
This is the first reported death attributed to Hurricane Laura. No additional information was provided.
Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday. You can watch live on WAFB or in the 9News app.
This is a developing story and we will update it with more information as soon as it’s available.
At time of landfall, Hurricane Laura was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana in modern history. Laura is surpassed by Hurricane Camille, which hit Plaquemines Parish in 1969.
