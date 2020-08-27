VIDEO: Laura causes worst damage to Holly Beach since Rita

CAMERON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Crews are beginning to make their way to some of the coastal areas in Hurricane Laura’s path.
New video was released from Holly Beach in Cameron Parish, which is where the storm came ashore.
At least one camp owner returned Thursday to get a look at the damage.
Hurricane Rita destroyed the community 15-years-ago, so all of the buildings are new.
Laura made landfall at 1 a.m. as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving a path of damage in its wake.
At least five people were killed by the storm.
