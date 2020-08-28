City loses two legends in the same week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two local legends died this week, internationally known musician Ronnie Kole and Sid Noel Rideau, the actor who created and played the unique character Morgus the Magnificent on New Orleans TV.
Kole spoke about the enormous success of Jazz Fest in a January 2019 interview with FOX 8.
“Who would of ever think the festival would become an international festival,” Kole said.
Kole was also critical to creating the popular French Quarter Festival held ahead of Jazz Fest in New Orleans.
Sandra Dartus knew Kole well. She served as the first executive director of French Quarter Fest and remained in that position for many years.
“1984 [Mayor] Dutch Morial decided he was going to bring locals back to the quarter after extensive street and sidewalk repairs and Ronnie was on the original committee and he led the entertainment committee and he was instrumental in organizing all of the music,” said Dartus.
Dartus said Kole remained loyal to French Quarter Fest over the years.
“And continued to play a pivotal role. You know, up until this past year. I’m sure he would have been on the stage had it not been for COVID but he was amazing and he always ended his show with Amazing Grace on the stage in Jackson Square, so I always said there’s amazing Ronnie,” she said.
New Orleans historian Errol LaBorde agrees.
“What always comes to mind when I think about Ronnie Kole is the song Amazing Grace, that was his signature. And whenever he would play, or have an event at his house he would have like a private performance and it would always end with Amazing Grace or usually most of the time when he performed professionally,” said LaBorde.
Rideau’s Morgus the Magnificent character became a local favorite.
“He was like a big star in local TV and that’s kind of a hard thing to do,” LaBorde said.
He watched the show about a hunched over scientist as a kid.
“Certainly, it was a good education of what not to do. He was always experimenting, and he was always having the inquiring mind in that sense, but his experiments were basically bumps between a horror movie,” said LaBorde.
Kole’s proficiency on the piano not only thrilled average people but also Pope John Paul II during his 1987 visit to New Orleans.
LaBorde remembers how Kole performed the song, Amazing Grace for the pontiff.
“Kole did his performance of Amazing Grace but this time he had a symphony with him and plus a chorus of about 300 people and it was just a beautiful, beautiful rendition and there are some shots of that, one you see Kole is totally carried away with it and then the pope who was very, very moved with it,” said LaBorde.
Dartus remembers how Kole cherished his opportunity to play for Pope John Paul.
“Ronnie always said he was the pianist for the pope because he played for the pope and he’s probably up there with a little Dixieland band right now making music happen. So, we’re going to miss him,” said Dardus.
Kole was 89 and Rideau 90.
