How you can help Hurricane Laura victims

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane Laura dealt a devastating blow to Southwest Louisiana. And, many in the New Orleans region empathize with just how difficult it will be for our neighbors to get back on their feet again.
“Today, we are wrapping our hands around what this damage looks like and understanding who has been impacted and what those immediate needs are,” said Katy Sanduski with the American Red Cross Louisiana.
The American Red Cross of Louisiana says volunteers have been working all week to position supplies. They’ll move in as soon as it’s safe to do so.
“In some parts of the state it’s actually not safe to get in there yet and do that damage assessment, but, a lot of the state felt impacts from Laura, we are dedicated to making sure we are meeting the immediate needs of everyone around the state who was impacted,” Sanduski said.
St. Charles Parish is also sending help by teaming up with the United Way to organize a donation drive.
“A lot of people have lost their homes, so, we are going to do what we can, we are doing this donation drive next Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” said St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell.
Donations can be dropped off at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center in Luling and the Allen Arterbury Building in New Sarpy.
Monetary donations for Hurricane Laura victims can be made on the United Way of St. Charles website.
If you would like to donate supplies for any animals affected by the storm, you can drop them off at the St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter.
Fox 8 is also teaming up with the Salvation Army to take donations for storm victims. For more information on this visit here.
