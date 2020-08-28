Just like Rita, Laura blows out windows of Capitol One tower, dislodges casino riverboat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In scenes eerily reminiscent of Hurricane Rita, Hurricane Laura blew out the windows of the Capitol One building.
It also dislodged the Isle of Capri riverboat casino, which then floated into the I-10 bridge. The barge has been removed, but bridge is shut down while crews work to inspect the bridge for damages.
For those who lived through Rita, they were just two of a number of scenes that played out similarly to Rita in 2005 - Rita also flooded Cowboy Stadium, which happened again in Laura.
