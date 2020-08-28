LAURA: McNeese St. University and the Lake Charles Airport before-and-after

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just how bad was the damage in Lake Charles caused by Hurricane Laura? Use your thumb or mouse to move the white slider in the middle of the image to see before and after:
LAKE CHARLES AIRPORT:
MCNEESE ST. UNIVERSITY AREA:
The death toll from Hurricane Laura rose to at least 14 on Friday, according to the state. Communities are being allowed a “look and leave” glimpse at the damage that devastated Louisiana coastline.
More than 600,000 homes were without power at the storm’s peak. The outages and lack of common supplies - like water, toiletries, gas and food - could leave some without a place to go for weeks.
