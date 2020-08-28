Laura ranks at the top of Louisiana hurricane landfalls

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane Laura’s official landfall wind speed was 150 mph. That ties with the Last Island hurricane of 1856. The next strongest hurricanes going by wind speed are Betsy in 1965 and the Cheniere Caminada storm of 1893.
Katrina’s winds were 125 mph and weakening at the time of landfall. There have been several other storms with 125 mph winds including Audrey in 1957 and the Great New Orleans Hurricane of 1915.
Storms can also be measured using pressure. A storm’s pressure is often times related to its size. Katrina was a massive storm and even though it was a Category 3 and weakening at landfall the pressure remained at 920mb. The lowest on record to cross the Louisiana coast.
The Last Island Hurricane measured at 934 mb followed by Rita at 937 mb.
Laura’s reading was 938 mb making it the fourth most intense storm at landfall using pressure.
Scientists will study the impacts of Laura and slight adjustments to its intensity either up or down are possible. Regardless it will likely remain the most intense storm of the past 100 years.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.