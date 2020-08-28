LSU football team protesting through campus

LSU Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Amanda Lindsley | August 28, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 2:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the LSU football program are protesting around campus to take a stand, against racial injustices.

According to an Instagram post from Soni Fonua, the group is marching to the president’s office.

The official Twitter account for LSU Athletics released the following statement:

LSU football’s Twitter account has released the following images from the protest:

LSU football was not the only team taking a stand the Ole Miss football team took a stand as well on Friday, August 28.

This is a developing situation and will update you as more information becomes available.

