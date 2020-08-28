Man injured in Jefferson shooting, suspect arrested

JEFFERSON, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody after a shooting in Jefferson Friday morning.
Deputies responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Burns and found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They later spotted the suspect, a 36-year-old man, fleeing the scene.
After a brief foot chase the suspect was apprehended by JPSO. A firearm was also recovered from the suspect.
There is no word on the condition of the victim.
JPSO says the shooting remains under investigation and charges are pending.
