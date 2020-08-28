Musician Ronnie Kole passes away at 89

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Internationally known musician Ronnie Kole has passed away. He was 89.
Kole was born in Chicago but late made his home in the South.
A protege of Al Hirt, Kole began his professional career on television and gained exposure by appearing on the Johnny Carson show.
Kole followed Hirt to New Orleans where he honed his craft and later opened his own club on Bourbon Street.
There is a life sized bronze statue of Kole on Bourbon Street’s Musical Legends Park.
In 1987 he performed “Amazing Grace” for Pope John Paul II during the papal’s visit to New Orleans.
