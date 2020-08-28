New Orleans Public Schools expect in-school classes to start after Labor Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis has announced that student in Pre-K through fourth grade will return to in-person learning beginning September 14.
Due to improvements in the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Lewis says with the consultation of New Orleans Health Director, that younger students will be ready to return to class.
Parents will be able to decide if they would like to continue in-person education or distance learning at the end of each quarter.
Students in fifth through 12th grade will return to school in mid-October is conditions continue to improve.
Until then, students will continue distance learning until schools open.
NOLA Public Schools were originally prepared to begin school in August but later pushed back the return of students until after Labor Day due to a new rise in COVID-19 cases.
For more on the school district’s Roadmap to Reopening plan click here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.