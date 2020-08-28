NOLA schools reopen for in person learning after COVID health trends improve

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - School Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis says safety is a top priority and he says this was a decision based on COVID-19 data.
With that, he says it’s time to start planning for students to return to school buildings. He says it will be a deliberate and phased reopening plan, but one that must happen for the benefit of Orleans Parish school students.
School leaders decided that all students Pre-K through 4th grade will return to in-person learning between September 14th and September 25th.
Dr. Lewis says middle and high school students will hopefully return by mid-October.
When they return, he says it will be using a hybrid model, meaning some virtual learning and some in-person. The decision of exactly when middle and high school students return will come at a later date.
Dr. Lewis said he felt the most important thing to do was to get the younger students back in school buildings first. School leaders, along with city and health officials, say the COVID-19 data shows now is the time to move forward.
“For two weeks, and I will say two weeks and counting, we have met all the health targets we outlined in July. Daily new cases have fallen below 50 and they are continuing to decrease. The positive test rate has also been at or below 5 percent and the testing capacity has continued to increase across the city,” Dr. Henderson Lewis said.
Dr. Lewis says school and city leaders will continue to monitor the COVID data for Orleans parish and he says they will close school buildings once again if it’s necessary.
