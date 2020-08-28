Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The Kenner Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian dead.
According to police, 48-year-old Brian Jones was walking across Veterans Boulevard near the intersection of Bainbridge Street when he was struck by a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses who heard the incident found Jones lying in the street and saw a vehicle described as a light grey, unknown make and model, speeding away eastbound on Veterans Boulevard.
If anyone has any information about the suspect, they are asked to contact the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
