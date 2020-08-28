President Trump approves Louisiana’s major disaster declaration request

NASA Earth Observatory image of Laura making landfall by Joshua Stevens, using VIIRS data from NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview and the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership, and Black Marble data from NASA/GSFC. (Source: Visible Earth/NASA)
By WAFB Staff | August 28, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 8:55 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -President Trump approved Governor John Bel Edwards’ request for a major disaster declaration following Hurricane Laura Friday, Aug. 28.

More details about the approval and how to access aid will be announced soon, according to a press release.

“I appreciate President Trump’s quick action on my request for a Major Disaster Declaration, which will pave the way for getting aid to individuals and communities impacted by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana,” Edwards said in a press release. “The devastation and damage stretch from Southwest Louisiana all the way through North Louisiana, with more than a half a million power outages remaining, tens of thousands of people displaced from their homes and, sadly, at least 10 lives lost.”

