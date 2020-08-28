President Trump approves Louisiana’s major disaster declaration request

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -President Trump approved Governor John Bel Edwards’ request for a major disaster declaration following Hurricane Laura Friday, Aug. 28.
More details about the approval and how to access aid will be announced soon, according to a press release.
“I appreciate President Trump’s quick action on my request for a Major Disaster Declaration, which will pave the way for getting aid to individuals and communities impacted by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana,” Edwards said in a press release. “The devastation and damage stretch from Southwest Louisiana all the way through North Louisiana, with more than a half a million power outages remaining, tens of thousands of people displaced from their homes and, sadly, at least 10 lives lost.”
