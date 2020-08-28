President Trump to visit Louisiana, Texas on Saturday to assess Laura’s impact

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - President Donald Trump will travel on Saturday to Louisiana and Texas to visit with those impacted by Hurricane Laura, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere.
See the full statement from Deere below:
“President Trump will travel to Louisiana and Texas on Saturday to be with those who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura. He is expected to survey storm damage and receive briefings on emergency operations and ongoing relief efforts.”
