Shelby: Tropical Moisture Sticks Around

Deep tropical moisture will remain across the area into the weekend. Rain and storms are likely today with a few downpours possible. A transition to more southwesterly winds today will allow any coastal areas still seeing higher-than-normal tides to see that water go down. Highs will top out in the upper 80s. Storm chances stick around for the weekend, but there will be breaks of sun at times. Again, a few of these storms could lead to localized street flooding.
Next week will see a transition to much drier weather by the middle of the week. It will still be humid and hot with temperatures in the lower 90s.
A few tropical disturbances are moving across the far Eastern Atlantic but no significant development is expected into the weekend. There are no systems threatening the Gulf at this time.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.