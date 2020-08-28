Shelby: Tropical Moisture Sticks Around

Deep tropical moisture will remain across the area into the weekend. Rain and storms are likely today with a few downpours possible. A transition to more southwesterly winds today will allow any coastal areas still seeing higher-than-normal tides to see that water go down. Highs will top out in the upper 80s. Storm chances stick around for the weekend, but there will be breaks of sun at times. Again, a few of these storms could lead to localized street flooding.