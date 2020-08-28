Storm-tested locals prepare to help Hurricane Laura victims

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 15 years ago this week, Dr. Brian Barkemeyer was helping transport patients out of New Orleans and to neighboring states. This time around, he is helping bring the youngest patients to New Orleans.
“It feels quite eerie actually,” Dr. Barkemeyer said. “Seeing this again, almost 15 years to the day after, I certainly recognize what the people of Lake Charles are going through and this is sort of eerie resemblance to what happened to them, happened to us 15 years ago.”
As category 4 Hurricane Laura slammed our west, many lost powers; at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital with working generators lost adequate water supply.
“They ended up with 19 babies in their N.I.C.U. and they ended without running water, limited electricity, and sort of a very difficult circumstance to care for them,” Dr. Barkemeyer said.
146 patients were evacuated from Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. 15 were taken to North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond. Children Hospital’s pediatric critical care team traveled west and picked up three N.I.C.U. babies.
“We’re happy to help,” Dr. Barkemeyer said. “I think it’s nice to return the favor to someone else. I think we certainly, as soon as the need arise, we realized that someone was there for us and we should be there for other people also.”
Many in Metro New Orleans stand ready to help their neighbors to the west.
“The world came to help New Orleans after Katrina and we were very, very fortunate,” said Marguerite Oestreicher, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of New Orleans. “The city is loved by people all over the world. And our friends to the west are loved too and it’s our job to step up and help them.”
She says now is all about safety first responders making search and rescue. But in a few weeks, she will work alongside Lafayette’s Habitat for Humanity in gutting flooded homes.
“It takes a long time to rebuild a city. It doesn’t happen overnight,” Oestreicher said.
New Orleans leaders say public safety agencies have personnel and equipment ready to send anywhere to help. The Junior League of New Orleans is accepting donations of diapers and feminine hygiene products for evacuees in New Orleans. More information is at ready.nola.gov/give.
