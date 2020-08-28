Storms around for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Deep tropical moisture will linger throughout the weekend. Additional moisture will move in from the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and keep the storms around. There will be dry breaks and even some sun at times. It will stay August hot and humid with the feels like readings 100-105.
Drier air builds in next week and rain chances really drop off. Monday will be the transition day before it dries it for the middle of the week. Temperatures will remain steady despite flipping the calendar to September with highs in the lower 90s.
The are a couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic. One will enter the Caribbean this weekend with a low chance for development.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.