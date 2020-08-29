Bruce: More Spotty Storms To Round Out The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We are caught under a large area of warm moist air over the Gulf coast region. Like today, tomorrow it will not take much to spark of more showers and a few thunderstorms late morning into the afternoon Sunday. This pattern will linger into Monday, before we finally see a much drier trend next Tuesday through Thursday.
As the rain chances go down, the temperatures will be on the way up. So the heat of late summer will return.
Taking a look out over the tropics we are monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic. Both of these systems don’t really have much model support and remain far away from the Gulf. The peak of hurricane season is still about two weeks away so we still have a long ways to go. I know, storm fatigue has already set in.
