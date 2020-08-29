The Extra Point: Grading the Saints’ fantasy football values

Most kickers, I wouldn’t value grading, but Lutz is among the best for fantasy football. He’s as consistent as they come, and because of the strength of the Saints offense, should find himself getting plenty of field goal attempts. Not to mention, they aren’t afraid of giving him some valuable looks at 50-yarders. I’m not saying go crazy and take him in the 10th or 11th round, but when you get around to thinking kicker, he should be near the top of your list.