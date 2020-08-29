New Orleanians reach out to Help Laura Evacuees

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Thousands of evacuees have been pouring into New Orleans today, looking for shelter after Hurricane Laura devastated the Lake Charles area.
They say their neighborhoods, are unrecognizable, and they have no idea when they may be allowed to return.
They lined up at Zephyr field, looking for shelter from the aftermath of a massive storm.
The shrine on Airline has been designated as a check in point for evacuees from Lake Charles who have no where else to turn.
" I can’t even get to my house because there’s so much debris, and powerlines,” said Tyler White of Lake Charles.
Workers with the La Department of Children and Family Services are providing evacuees hotel vouchers, and no one knows, how long they will be staying.
For many not knowing what shape their homes are in is the worst part.
“They’re saying don’t come back stay where you are it’s not safe right now,” said Chase Rougeou of Westlake.
15 years to the day after Katrina, New Orleanians are helping out.
The United Way was putting together bags of necessities to help out a portion, of more than 5000 evacuees expected to shelter in New Orleans.
“We do expect that number to grow, and we have several hotels across the state, being shipped to New Orleans,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.
The help, means a lot, for those who can’t go back, to a home that may or may not be there.
“What they’re doing here is amazing it will help out a lot,”said Rougeou.
“We do appreciate having somewhere to stay,” said Guillory.
And the lines of evacuees are expected to continue well into the night.
Workers with will remain at Zephyr field, 24-7 to assist evacuees. For more information on services available for Laura storm victims, call 2-1-1.
