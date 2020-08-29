TPSO: Three arrested after video poker thefts near Houma

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection to thefts from video poker machines.
At around 8:41 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, deputies were displaced to a business on West Tunnel Boulevard in reference to money being stolen from a video poker machine.
The incident was caught on surveillance footage, according to Sheriff Soignet.
Deputies were able to identify the vehicle used and develop information on the suspects, which led them to a residence on the 100 block of Vicsland Court in Gray. Two of the suspects were taken into custody from that location.
Currency related to the theft and a printer with counterfeit poker machine receipts were found in a vehicle, according to the report.
Then, deputies recovered items of counterfeit money product and arrested the third suspect on the 200 block of Cliffwood Drive.
32-year-old Ashley Lynn Bonvillain, 30-year-old Dustin James Faciane, 40-year-old Brian Joseph Pitre were booked for simple burglary and monetary instrument abuse.
Pitre is also being held for another agency, the report said.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500.
