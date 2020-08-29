Zack: Storm chances stick around for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What a week of weather we had so at the very least getting a more typical summer pattern going into this weekend is a welcomed change.
For today we will see a mixture of sun and storms with a 50% coverage of downpours expected, especially as we get to the afternoon hours. Highs will top out around 90 before the clouds and storms get going around lunch. If you do get caught under a storm or two, watch out for the heavy rain that could cause some minor street flooding.
Little change is expected for the second half of the weekend as it’s almost a copy and paste forecast going into Sunday. It’s not until early next week that a ridge of high pressure starts to build overhead. This will bring decreasing rain chances and increasing heat levels. Highs by the middle of next week may indeed jump to the middle 90s under mostly dry conditions.
Taking a look out over the tropics we are monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic. Both of these systems don’t really have much model support and remain far away from the Gulf. The peak of hurricane season is still about two weeks away so we still have a long ways to go. I know, storm fatigue has already set in.
