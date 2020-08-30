Coast Guard responds to diesel spill near Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Ms. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard is responding to a diesel spill near Ocean Springs, Ms. It is unknown how much fuel was on the vessel, according to the report.
Watchstanders were alerted of the diesel spill at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday after the report of a possibly abandoned and sunken vessel in Fort Bayou leaking diesel fuel.
The vessel is a white, 40-foot Hatteras Yacht.
Two Coast Guard pollution responders from Mobile are currently on scene of the spill.
E3 Environmental was also contacted to clean up. They placed around 100 feet of boom around the boat to help control the spill, which spans around 300 feet up and down the bayou.
