Ja’Marr Chase opting out of 2020 season to prepare for NFL Draft

Chase has been including in video of practice sent out by LSU’s football operation during the first two weeks of camp. “Right now, I’m not really looking for nothing to improve except my shape right now,” Chase told the school-published Hey Fightin’ Podcast. “I know last year I was in good shape but I know I could have been in better shape. Coach O told me last year that he wants me to be in the best shape I’ve ever been in so I’m looking at that as something that I really need to work on but nothing new, working on my hands, catching, I still do 10,000 balls every summer time so it’s just the small things for me to improve on.”