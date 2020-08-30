Rain chances drop this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Storms will stick around on Monday and there could be a few more heavy downpours around. However the trend this week will be for less rain and more heat. Rain chances drop to near zero by Tuesday and that will last until at least Thursday. In return the unrelenting sun of early September will put temperatures into the lower and middle 90s. The heat index could be as high as 105-110 at times.