Rain chances drop this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Storms will stick around on Monday and there could be a few more heavy downpours around. However the trend this week will be for less rain and more heat. Rain chances drop to near zero by Tuesday and that will last until at least Thursday. In return the unrelenting sun of early September will put temperatures into the lower and middle 90s. The heat index could be as high as 105-110 at times.
A tropical disturbance moving through the Caribbean may push some moisture across the Gulf as well by the end of the week. As winds come back out of the east that could mean a return of at least spotty storm for the Labor Day Weekend.
While the tropics are active with numerous disturbances, there is no threat to the Northern Gulf Coast at this time.
