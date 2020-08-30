Sun and storms around Sunday; heavy downpours possible

Showers and storms will continue to spark up through the afternoon hours today. With plenty of moisture around, a few storms could produce heavy rain in a short amount of time which may lead to localized flooding. Otherwise, it will be warm and humid with highs near 90.
Monday will be similar with slightly less rain coverage but still the chance for a few downpours. Highs will reach the low 90s and could feel like the triple digits with the humidity.
Tuesday-Thursday will finally be drier, but that comes at a price. Temperatures could reach near the mid-90s during the afternoons with lots of hot sunshine.
The tropics are active as is to be expected this time of year. However, there are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico expected this week.
