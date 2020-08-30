STPSO searching for missing, possibly endangered 17-year-old girl

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish is seeking help in finding 17-year-old Jasmine Schriber, who could be endangered.
Schriber was last seen on June 30 at her home in Mandeville.
Detectives believe she is being held against her will in the Algiers area and possibly in the company of a man named Terrence.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jasmine is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.
