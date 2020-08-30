Tight end Jalen Shead commits to LSU’s 2021 class

Olive Branch, MS. tight end Jalen Shead commits to LSU. (Source: Jalen Shead)
By Garland Gillen | August 30, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 1:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Wow, what a couple of hours for the LSU football program. They lose Ja’Marr Chase to the NFL Draft at lunchtime, and a little over an hour later they gained a commitment from tight end, Jalen Shead.

The Mississippi native picked the Tigers over Alabama and Ole Miss.

Shead is a 6′4″, 240-pound 3-star prospect out of Olive Branch High School. Shead is the first tight end in the class.

In the 2020 cycle, LSU pulled in Gatorade Player of the Year, Arik Gilbert, at the tight end spot. Gilbert will start this fall for the Tigers.

Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:

Jalen Shead, TE, Mississippi

Gregg Penn III, LB, Maryland

Chris Hilton, WR, Zachary

Garrett Dellinger, OT, Michigan

Saivion Jones, DE, St. James

Nathaniel Wiggins, CB, Georgia

Naquan Brown, DE, Virginia

Keanu Koht, DE, Florida

Khari Gee, S, Georgia

Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas

Landon Jackson, DE, Texas

JoJo Earle, WR, Texas

Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia

Raesjon Davis, LB, California

Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi

Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida

Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe

