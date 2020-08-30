Tight end Jalen Shead commits to LSU’s 2021 class

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Wow, what a couple of hours for the LSU football program. They lose Ja’Marr Chase to the NFL Draft at lunchtime, and a little over an hour later they gained a commitment from tight end, Jalen Shead.
The Mississippi native picked the Tigers over Alabama and Ole Miss.
Shead is a 6′4″, 240-pound 3-star prospect out of Olive Branch High School. Shead is the first tight end in the class.
In the 2020 cycle, LSU pulled in Gatorade Player of the Year, Arik Gilbert, at the tight end spot. Gilbert will start this fall for the Tigers.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
Jalen Shead, TE, Mississippi
Gregg Penn III, LB, Maryland
Chris Hilton, WR, Zachary
Garrett Dellinger, OT, Michigan
Saivion Jones, DE, St. James
Nathaniel Wiggins, CB, Georgia
Naquan Brown, DE, Virginia
Keanu Koht, DE, Florida
Khari Gee, S, Georgia
Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas
Landon Jackson, DE, Texas
JoJo Earle, WR, Texas
Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia
Raesjon Davis, LB, California
Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi
Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida
Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe
