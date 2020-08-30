Two teens arrested for Covington vehicle break-ins; leading officers on car chase

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -Two teenagers are in custody following a vehicle pursuit that started after they were caught breaking into vehicles in a Covington-area subdivision early Sunday morning.
A spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the Timberlane subdivision around 2 a.m. after a resident observed two individuals attempting to burglarize his vehicle.
The suspect’s pickup truck was seen exiting the subdivision. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused, and deputies gave chase.
The pickup truck continued into Madisonville at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, according to the sheriff’s office.
Near the intersection of Main Street and Highway 22, the driver struck two St. Tammany Parish patrol units.
The passenger of the truck, a 16-year-old male from Hammond, was removed from the vehicle and booked with Simple Burglary, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and Possession of narcotics.
He was released to the custody of his mother.
The driver, 18-year-old Mark Fridge of Picayune, MS, continued to attempt to flee and fought with deputies as they attempted to restrain him.
Fridge punched one officer in the face and began kicking others.
Once secured, Fridge was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for injuries sustained in the scuffle with deputies.
The deputies did not require medical treatment.
Fridge will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:
- Simple Burglary
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
- Flight from an Officer
- Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence
- Aggravated Criminal Damage
- Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle Upon a Peace Officer
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of Schedule II CDS
Deputies located a bottle of prescription drugs stolen from a vehicle in the Timberlane subdivision inside the truck, and three firearms, also all believed to be stolen, in the bed of the truck.
Anyone who believes they may be the victim of a vehicles burglary is asked to call the STPSO at (985) 898-2338.
