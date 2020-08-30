With Chase opting out, who’s next up at WR for LSU

“Arik is the type of tight end we’ve been looking for to stretch the field. Yesterday, we ran a vertical route right up the field, beat the Mike (middle) linebacker for a touchdown. That’s a dagger in the heart for the defense. But we can spread him out, he can play X (split end), he can play Z (flanker). He’s a good player, he’s a physical player, 6′5″, 251 (pounds). We had red zone today. Just like the backyard in South Lafourche, throw an alley-oop, touchdown right. There’s a lot of things he can do. He’s a tremendous young man. I was leaving the office on Sunday, he was coming to study tape on his own. Very, very driven. I think he’s going to be an excellent player for us,” said Orgeron.