With Chase opting out, who’s next up at WR for LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Ja’Marr Chase racked up 1,780 yards receiving with 20 TD’s in 2019. That effort helped him pull in the Biletnikoff Award, that’s for the best receiver in college football, and made him a possible top five pick in the NFL Draft. With a title ring, and a big contract waiting, Chase opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 draft.
“It doesn’t surprise me, the decision. I guess the timing is a little surprising. There have been a lot of rumors he might opt out before the draft. He denied them all along. I think as the season approached. He and his inner circle decided there was too much to risk for him to go into this season. It makes a lot of sense, when there’s this much money on the line,” said FOX 8′s Jeff Duncan.
So who’s next up? Terrace Marshall, Jr. will be one of the starters. Another favorite, a Karr Cougar alum.
“Obviously Racey McMath. Racey is doing a great job. Racey is going to be a starter for us. Jontre Kirklin and (Kayshon) Boutte doing a good job for us. All those guys are doing a great job. I fell like we’re really talented at the wide receiver position. The guy I’m really impressed with is (Koy) Moore. He’s done a great job. From Rummel High School, I think he’s going to have an excellent freshman year,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
Plus, the Tigers added the top player in prep football for 2019, Arik Gilbert. He’s listed at tight end, but he can play all over the field.
“Arik is the type of tight end we’ve been looking for to stretch the field. Yesterday, we ran a vertical route right up the field, beat the Mike (middle) linebacker for a touchdown. That’s a dagger in the heart for the defense. But we can spread him out, he can play X (split end), he can play Z (flanker). He’s a good player, he’s a physical player, 6′5″, 251 (pounds). We had red zone today. Just like the backyard in South Lafourche, throw an alley-oop, touchdown right. There’s a lot of things he can do. He’s a tremendous young man. I was leaving the office on Sunday, he was coming to study tape on his own. Very, very driven. I think he’s going to be an excellent player for us,” said Orgeron.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.