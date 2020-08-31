Some showers possible Monday, temps in the 90s

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The new week starts out with more late morning and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. While not a washout today, we may see a few downpours. Highs will be near 90 as the muggy feel continues.
As we transition into Tuesday, the first day of September we will see drier air and hotter temperatures that will last through Thursday. Highs will top out in the lower 90s and the feels like in the 100-105 range.
In the tropics, there are a few disturbances out there , but none will affect the Gulf coast at this time.
