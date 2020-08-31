Chalmette woman arrested with 72 grams of methamphetamine, sheriff’s office says

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A Chalmette woman was arrested on narcotics distribution charges following an investigation conducted by the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
Danielle Studdard, 30, of the 2400 block of Octavia Drive in Chalmette, was booked with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After learning Studdard was allegedly involved in illegal drug activity in St. Bernard, Narcotics Unit agents opened an investigation.
Based on their findings, agents obtained a search warrant for Studdard’s residence, Pohlmann said.
During the investigation, agents recovered 30 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $3,000; 12 individually wrapped, clear plastic bags containing a total of approximately 42 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $4,200; a digital scale and glass smoking devices.
Studdard was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Prison.
Call the sheriff’s office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish. Callers can remain anonymous, and all calls will be acted upon.
