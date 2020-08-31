DCFS sets up phone line for families to find Hurricane Laura evacuees in state-provided hotel rooms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has now set up a way for families to find their loved ones who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Laura to a state-provided hotel room.
The service is called Connect. Call 225-342-2727, or go online to reach out to loved ones who may be in state-run non-congregate shelters. Click here to access the form.
For privacy and safety concerns, DCFS cannot confirm the identities of those staying in its non-congregate shelters or hotel rooms. However, a person can fill out the online form or call the Connect line and give the name, address, and date of birth (if known) of the person they’re looking for, as well as their own name and contact information. DCFS can then determine if that person is in one of the state’s non-congregate shelters and if so, pass along the caller’s message.
Those who would like to let their family members/friends know they’re safe can do so by registering here. Those searching for a missing loved one after a disaster can use the same website to try to find them.
