DCFS sets up phone line for families to find Hurricane Laura evacuees in state-provided hotel rooms

For privacy and safety concerns, DCFS cannot confirm the identities of those staying in its non-congregate shelters or hotel rooms. However, a person can fill out the online form or call the Connect line and give the name, address, and date of birth (if known) of the person they’re looking for, as well as their own name and contact information. DCFS can then determine if that person is in one of the state’s non-congregate shelters and if so, pass along the caller’s message.