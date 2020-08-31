Extra hot this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rain chances are disappearing for the rest of the week and the heat is taking over. The humidity is not going away. That means lots of sunshine with temperatures in the lower and mid 90s but the heat index will range from 105-110. That’s definitely in the slow down and take it easy category.
Looking ahead to the holiday weekend there will be at least a slight chance for a few storms each day but overall the weather does not look that stormy.
Several tropical disturbances will likely pass well to our south. Strong high pressure should keep any systems out of the Gulf for the time being.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.