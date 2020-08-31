HOW TO WATCH: 43 Seasons - The Legacy Of D-D Breaux

HOW TO WATCH: 43 Seasons - The Legacy Of D-D Breaux
D-D Breaux (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB 9 Sports | August 31, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 11:35 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Earlier this month, legendary LSU coach D-D Breaux announced she would be retiring after leading the LSU gymnastics program for 43 years.

Breaux is the longest-tenured coach of any sport in the SEC and has more than 800 wins.

WAFB 9Sports will be honoring Breaux’s legacy with a 30-minute special about her storied career at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.

You can watch the 30-minute special on WAFB-TV Channel 9, WAFB.com, the WAFB 9News app, on popular streaming devices.

