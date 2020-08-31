HOW TO WATCH: 43 Seasons - The Legacy Of D-D Breaux

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Earlier this month, legendary LSU coach D-D Breaux announced she would be retiring after leading the LSU gymnastics program for 43 years.
Breaux is the longest-tenured coach of any sport in the SEC and has more than 800 wins.
WAFB 9Sports will be honoring Breaux’s legacy with a 30-minute special about her storied career at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
You can watch the 30-minute special on WAFB-TV Channel 9, WAFB.com, the WAFB 9News app, on popular streaming devices.
For more information on how to watch, including a channel guide, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.