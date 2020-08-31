Jaguars waive Leonard Fournette

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jacksonville Jaguars started the week with a surprise waiving of LSU and St. Augustine High product Leonard Fournette.
Fournette was drafted 4th overall in 2017 and ran for over 1,000 yards and 9 touchdowns as a rookie. His 2018 campaign was marred by injuries and a one-game suspension for fighting during a Buffalo Bills game. In 2019, he bounced back for a career-best 1,152 rush yards, seventh in the NFL.
An ESPN report surfaced in April before the NFL Draft that the Jaguars were hoping to find a trade partner for the 25-year-old. He was one of three Tigers taken in the first round of the 2017 draft along with safety Jamal Adams and cornerback Tre’Davious White. Adams is also no longer with his original team after being traded to the Seattle Seahawks. White is still with the Bills and has been given a fifth-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2021 season. The Jaguars did not extend the same offer to Fournette this offseason.
“I’m not a jerk but when it comes to football and winning, I’m all in for that,” Fournette told reporters three weeks ago at a training camp availability. “At the end of the day, I want to win. Who doesn’t want to win? I came from a 2017 season with a team who was 10-6, we had talent level and then the next couple of years went down the drain. So I just want to address a lot of things, too, especially since the media came out and said I was an angry guy. Number one, would you be angry if you’re losing week in and week out? That is one of my biggest problems, I do get upset when we lose and it takes me awhile to get over it. I expect, just like anybody else, if you put the work in, you want the W, but a lot of times last year it didn’t go like that. I guess they kind of misinterpreted that, and don’t get me wrong, I was upset from the losing, but that’s just the winner in me. That’s any guy who plays this professional level of sports.”
In his three years at LSU, Fournette totaled 4,356 yards from scrimmage and 41 touchdowns, both fourth-most in school history.
