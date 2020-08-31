Jefferson Parish students return to in-person learning

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) -The Largest school district in the state of Louisiana welcomes back students to classrooms today.
Jefferson Parish Schools reopen for in-person learning.
Because of safety concerns, there will be rapid COVID-19 tests.
Those tests will just be for symptomatic teachers and employees, not students.
For the first time in months, students will be back inside schools with obvious changes.
The school district’s Start Strong Jefferson plan is guidance for schools to open the 2020-2021 school year safely.
Superintendent Dr. James Gray says every teacher will receive a face mask, a face shield, and every classroom will be supplied with a gallon of hand sanitizer.
All students in grades PK-12, employees and essential visitors must wear a face covering in all areas of the school, including buses, arrival, classrooms, hallways, common areas, restrooms, dismissal, and any other transitions within the school building.
All students, employees and essential visitors will have a temperature check upon arrival to campus.
But not every student will return to class.
About 40 percent of students, or 18,000 students, decided to take the virtual option.
With those numbers being so high, Dr. Gray stresses virtual learning will be as close to being in a school setting as possible.
He says students will learn throughout the day, but they should get breaks from being in front of a computer screen.
“We are not expecting students to be in front of a computer for seven or eight hours a day. We will follow a lot of what a traditional classroom model will look like where there’s going to be direct instruction and small group instructions. It gives some breaks so a kid is not locked on a computer throughout the school day,” said Gray.
With so many students opting to learn online locally and across the country, there’s a backorder of Chromebooks.
The district ordered 32,000 computers months ago and distributed based on priority.
