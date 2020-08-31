Lake Charles residents repair homes in heat with no power

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WVUE) - The reality of Laura’s impact is starting to sink in for hundreds of Lake Charles residents. Trees sliced through dozens of homes and many are beginning repairs in stifling heat with no electricity.
With many streets still completely blocked and trees smothering some homes, Lake Charles residents are returning home to see what is left.
For many people, house damage was determined by where ancient trees decided to drop. Jim Hedrick got a triple punch.
“I had two pine trees come through the ceiling, (and) an oak tree has a split in it,” Hedrick said.
Some said they worried about what would be left after receiving calls about looting.
While most homes sustained some type of roof damage, many residents on Cypress St. found their homes intact as neighbor checked on neighbor.
At Glenn and Hazel streets some, people returned to some of the most severe damage with power poles laying across the street. Large trees have split homes.
“Nobody knows anything about power and we’re waiting for water pressure to come up,” said Wallace Fruge.
Blue roofs are a hot commodity. But most are relieved that a predicted massive storm surge never materialized. Good fortune that saved property and lives.
