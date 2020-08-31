New Orleans native Kelsey Davis joins FOX 8 Morning Edition team

“In the last few years, I have truly found out what it meant to miss New Orleans,” said Davis. “I’ve learned so much from our Gray team in Birmingham, and I look forward to continued growth in the Crescent City. I am truly excited to join the amazing FOX 8 Morning Edition Team. I am humbled to join John Snell, Meg Gatto, Rob Krieger, Shelby Latino and Kristi Coleman -- to continue to build on the legacy of excellence they all have established. I am so looking forward to getting back home and joining the award-winning journalists at FOX 8!”