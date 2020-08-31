New Orleans native Kelsey Davis joins FOX 8 Morning Edition team

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - WVUE FOX 8 is excited to announce Kelsey Davis is moving home to New Orleans to become part of the FOX 8 family. Kelsey will anchor FOX 8 Morning Edition along with anchors John Snell, Meg Gatto, Rob Krieger, Meteorologist Shelby Latino and Traffic reporter Kristi Coleman.
“Kelsey’s tireless dedication to journalism and her hard work has made her the right choice to join our morning team,” said FOX 8 VP and General Manager Ronna Corrente. “While we know Birmingham viewers will surely miss her, we are excited about the opportunities she will create here”.
While Kelsey moved around a lot growing up, she’s a New Orleans native with deep family roots in the Crescent City. She’s coming back home from FOX 8′s sister station WBRC in Birmingham, Alabama, where she is currently the Noon anchor and Traffic anchor for Good Day Alabama. Kelsey will join the broadcast September 21.
“I’m very happy to welcome Kelsey home and have someone of her talent join our team,” said FOX 8 News Director Mikel Schaefer. “She’s a perfect fit, she already knows the city, the people, our rich culture and how major stories can impact our viewers.”
Kelsey received a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication with a concentration in Journalism and a minor in Spanish from Louisiana State University. She began her career working at WAFB in Baton Rouge after her internship with them as an undergraduate. After three years there, she returned to her hometown of New Orleans, taking a position as a morning news reporter.
“In the last few years, I have truly found out what it meant to miss New Orleans,” said Davis. “I’ve learned so much from our Gray team in Birmingham, and I look forward to continued growth in the Crescent City. I am truly excited to join the amazing FOX 8 Morning Edition Team. I am humbled to join John Snell, Meg Gatto, Rob Krieger, Shelby Latino and Kristi Coleman -- to continue to build on the legacy of excellence they all have established. I am so looking forward to getting back home and joining the award-winning journalists at FOX 8!”
Kelsey’s a founding member of the Baton Rouge Area Association of Black Journalists and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated at LSU.
