New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board to temporarily hire private company to address meter reading backlog

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board workers expressed their concerns to Fox 8 about the utility hiring the private company, Olameter, to increase the number of meter readers in the city.
The board says due to high employee turnover and staffing shortages as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s facing a backlog. The utility says only about 40 to 42% of meters are being read and approximately 60% of customers are receiving estimated bills.
“I don’t feel like it is fair to us. I have been here 6 years and they’re going to be getting paid more than I get paid and I don’t think that’s fair at all,” said one New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board meter reader who did not want to be identified.
The Sewerage & Water Board says the Olameter contracted workers won’t get paid until they start reading meters. That’s expected to happen next week, possibly sooner. And, their employment is a temporary measure to help the board get caught up with its billing backlog.
In a statement, the utility says:
“In an effort to take swift action to remedy the issues we’re seeing with billing, we executed a contract with Olameter to augment our staff with 20 additional meter readers for the next three months. This is a temporary measure. It’s imperative to understand that the $37.97 hourly rate we pay to Olameter goes to the company to cover all expenses, not to the meter readers hourly rate. It is inherently inaccurate to mix the two. Additionally, the salary we pay our SWBNO meter readers is established via Civil Service guidelines. We have been working with Civil Service on establishing an incentive pay plan for our meter reading department to try and increase that base salary in connection with performance goals.
Ghassan spoke to a number of meter readers about their concerns and clarified much of the confusion.
It is our goal to read a minimum of 80% of our meters each month and drastically decrease the number of estimated bills. But like many organizations, we have experienced staffing shortages in our meter reading department due to COVID. High turnover has also presented a staffing challenge. As of last week, 14 Sewerage and Water Board meter readers were actively reading meters. Due to our push to increase our internal meter reading staff, we have 19 wrapping up training who will be ready to hit the streets soon. After the 3-month contract with Olameter is complete, we will reassess our staffing levels with an ultimate goal to bring meter reading back completely in-house while maintaining 80% or more of our meters read.”
While the Sewerage & Water Board says it doesn’t know the breakdown of what Olameter meter readers’ take home pay is, the utility says its meter readers are paid approximately $13.00 an hour.
