New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board to temporarily hire private company to address meter reading backlog

“In an effort to take swift action to remedy the issues we’re seeing with billing, we executed a contract with Olameter to augment our staff with 20 additional meter readers for the next three months. This is a temporary measure. It’s imperative to understand that the $37.97 hourly rate we pay to Olameter goes to the company to cover all expenses, not to the meter readers hourly rate. It is inherently inaccurate to mix the two. Additionally, the salary we pay our SWBNO meter readers is established via Civil Service guidelines. We have been working with Civil Service on establishing an incentive pay plan for our meter reading department to try and increase that base salary in connection with performance goals.