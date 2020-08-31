Nicondra: Hot temps and spotty storms to start the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Plenty of blue sky and sunshine around today, but plenty of moisture to fuel storms as well. For the afternoon we will see spotty storms developing across the region. Some could be heavy down pours. Moisture backs off a bit heading into the week. With drier conditions we can expect slightly warmer temperatures. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s. Less rain and cloud cover Tuesday into Wednesday will allow temperatures to rise a few more degrees into the middle 90s for highs.