NOPD: Man found shot to death in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Lower Ninth Ward.
Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 6100 block of Marais Street just after 4 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NOPD has not released the name of the victim. His name and an official cause of death will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
