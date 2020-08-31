Scalise says video he posted of Biden on Twitter should not have been edited; political analysts react

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Republican House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana says a video he posted about Joe Biden should not have been edited before it was posted. Still, Scalise does not walk away from disputed accusations he makes about Biden wanting to defund police departments.
Scalise responded to the social media firestorm in an interview on FOX News Channel’s FOX and Friends show on Monday. The post was made over the weekend.
“You were accused of manipulating a video, what do you have to say about that?” asked the FOX News host.
Scalise said in response, “Well, you know, it shouldn’t been edited but at the same time the comments were always about, in fact, twice in that interview, he asked Joe Biden if was for redirecting money away from police and in both times Joe Biden said yes.”
The video Scalise posted of a conversation between Biden and a disabled health care activist Ady Barkan, who has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrigs Disease, made it sound like Biden explicitly supports defunding police departments, something Biden has not said he supports.
Twitter labeled the video Scalise posted as “manipulated.”
And Barkan said in his own tweet that “These are not my words, I have lost my ability to speak, but not my agency or my thoughts.”
Biden also criticized Scalise’s post in a tweet, writing, “This video is doctored—and a flagrant attempt to spread misinformation at the expense of a man who uses assistive technology.
Mike Sherman is FOX 8′s political analyst.
“Twitter and Facebook have become major platforms for disseminating information this election cycle and what we’re seeing for the first time is a fact-checking mechanism within these social media platforms where they are trying to prevent false information from being spread. This is truly unprecedented this election cycle,” said Sherman.
Dr. Robert Collins is a Dillard University political analyst who worked on Capitol Hill for two now retired U.S. senators.
“He really should have issued a full apology because the sensitivity of this video is not simply a fact that it was a manipulated video,” said Collins.
Scalise faced backlash on social media over his post of the edited video.
“Any sort of manipulation of video is unethical if you take it out of context but the sensitivity here is that you have a disabled interviewer. So, I think there was an extra level of sensitivity there within the disability community,” Collins stated.
Sherman said President Trump and his allies want to try to attach defunding police to Biden who has not indicated he supports that idea.
“So, if Steve Scalise has admitted wrongdoing or an error it was for using manipulated video, not for pushing this theory that Joe Biden is aligning himself with the defund the police movement,” said Sherman. “So far, Biden has not, he has not indicated he’s for defunding the police. This actually puts Biden at odds with the left wing of the Democratic Party and they’re pushing Biden to make a mis-statement with those centrists, so this was a very calculated move to try to push this theory.”
Collins said as an experienced politician Scalise knew his post would rile some people up, especially Democrats, but may not have expected all of the fallout that has happened as a result of the tweet.
“Congressman Scalise is a veteran politician, he’s also a lightning rod because of his leadership position in the House, he’s used to catching flak from the other side, so I’m sure he knew that there was going to be some negative pushback, I’m not sure he knew there was going to be this much,” Collins stated.
And Collins does not believe Scalise will suffer politically because of the controversy.
“It will not hurt him with his constituents because he represents a very red, very conservative district, so he can pretty much do whatever he wants and still get re-elected, he’s aware of that,” said Collins.
Sherman says more accusations and finger-pointing from political parties should be expected.
“This is only a sign of more things to come,” said Sherman.
