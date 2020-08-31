VIDEO: City of New Orleans updates assistance to Hurricane Laura evacuees

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans says 9,200 Hurricane Laura evacuees are in New Orleans right now and are being sheltered in 33 hotels in the city.
Collin Arnold, Director of the city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, held a news conference Monday afternoon to update what services are being provided and how you can help.
Storm victims from Lake Charles and the surrounding areas remain without power or functioning water systems.
Donations are being sought.
Items including soap, hand sanitizer, masks, lotion, baby powder, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, brushes, combs, cotton swabs, chapstick, small children’s toys, and feminine hygiene products can be dropped off at the United Way, 2515 Canal St., Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Second Harvest is distributing emergency food, water, and supplies.
